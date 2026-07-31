DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn is praising major overhauls to educational plans for the upcoming school year following the board’s intense battle with budget issues that led to several closures.

A 3D zone at Nova Middle School, magnet programs centered on artificial intelligence, aviation and the marine industry are just some of the significant expansions in educational opportunities for Broward County Public School students after the board held several meetings to address declining enrollment numbers and budget shortcomings.

In a one-on-one interview with 7News, Hepburn said the district has found ways to innovate and offer top-class education for students despite the substantial changes, which included several school closures and cutting hundreds of staff positions.

“We’ve been able to, overall, we’ve been able to overcome and prioritize the students we have in our building,” said Hepburn.

One major change that was made a priority for the upcoming school year: a decrease in screen time for the youngest students.

“So they can have that human interaction with their teachers and their peers,” said Hepburn.

Elementary schools will also have expanded opportunities for art and music lessons.

BCPS officials said some students already got the opportunity to experience some of those changes during an early pilot program last school year.

“They’re not learning only on a screen; they’re learning physically in front of themselves,” said BCPS professional development specialist Lauren D’Apuzzo.

One of those features included the 3D zone, which provides students a chance to work with 3D printers, ushering in a new way for them to explore creative avenues while offering teachers a new tool to enhance their lessons.

“Kids are really excited to be in here. They get so stoked to see the 3D printer and think, ‘I made that design, that’s something that I created,'” said D’Apuzzo.

The expanded magnet programs will feature unique opportunities for older students to explore fields in conjunction with local organizations.

“We have a partnership with Space Florida, nine high schools have space academies,” said Hepburn.

Hepburn added that parents with older students will find a wealth of different options across high schools, offering numerous programs they would only get through BCPS.

“I guarantee you, if parents go visit our schools, set up a tour, they will learn we have programs no private or charter school is offering,” he said.

Despite the budget struggles that plagued district officials, the school system was given an A-rating by the state of Florida for the third consecutive year.

Another major change coming for the 2026-2027 school year is a bus camera program aimed at improving safety for students.

The new stop-arm cameras will be utilized to capture drivers who illegally pass stopped buses that are picking up or dropping off students.

While the district has assured residents that there will be a grace period at the start of the term on Aug. 10, standard penalties for any violations will be doled out starting on Sept. 9.

Hepburn reiterated that after a long year filled with substantial changes and a long, hot summer, BCPS has a clear vision of vastly improved academic year built to fit the current demands of its students and community.

“Just to make sure our students get the best learning opportunities possible to help them excel and meet their potential,” said Hepburn.

For any Broward County parent with further questions, you can find out more information about the upcoming school year here. Parents can also reach out directly to their child’s school for any specific concerns at any time even before the first day of school.

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