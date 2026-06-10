FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward School Board has approved a new measure to add cameras to school buses starting in the fall.

The new program will capture video of drivers who pass stopped school buses with extended stop arms. The violation comes with a $225 ticket sent to the driver’s address.

Officials said it is a safety measure to protect students.

“This is a deterrent. It is a safety measure,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.

“This is something that will be good for the district, in terms of financially but also keeping our students safe,” said Broward School Board Member Debra Hixon.

The school board approved the contract with Bus Patrol, the same company that rolled out a similar program in Miami-Dade in 2024.

In the past two years, many Miami-Dade drivers complained about erroneous violations and the lack of an appeals process, leading to the program’s pause and later resumption after the district addressed the issues.

Now, Broward said their cameras won’t have the same problems.

“We know that our police department will work with Bus Patrol to ensure that it is set up properly so that the appropriate cameras and violations are captured and then even when that happens, it goes back to our police department who will review the videos to determine whether or not they want to issue the citation,” said Broward Schools General Counsel Kathy Dupuy-Bruno.

School officials also hope that drivers follow the law and don’t pass a stopped bus.

“Everyone knows that some people still do it. It is very unsafe,” said Broward School Board Member Dr. Allen Zeman.

The $225 ticket will be split between the county and the company. Eighty-five dollars will go to Broward, and $140 will go to the company.

District officials said the money will be spent on transportation, safety initiatives, and the recruitment and retention of bus drivers.

The program is expected to bring in million of dollars to the district.

It will be implemented in August when the school year commences.

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