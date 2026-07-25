FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s almost time to go back to school, and some South Florida teens got to shop with a cop to gear up.

About 200 teens were paired with uniformed officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Broward Sheriff’s Office for the annual back-to-school event on Saturday morning at the Coral Ridge Mall T.J. Maxx.

Each teen received a $100 gift card and a backpack filled with school supplies to ensure they’re ready to learn.

The event was also an opportunity for younger people and officers to build stronger relationships.

“They can see there’s a community that stands with them, there’s a community that supports their educational endeavors and that they actually belong to a community of hope and sustainability that will be there for them in their times of need,” said CEO of Handy, Kirk Brown.

Since 1985, “Handy” said it’s helped more than 50,000 at-risk youth and their families achieve self-sufficiency through programs focused on developing youth, mental health, and housing assistance.

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