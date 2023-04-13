FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County’s public schools will remain closed on Thursday due to extensive flooding caused by inclement weather that began earlier this week and continues to batter the region, school district officials said. The relentless rain also led to the full closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the roads surrounding it. FLL officials said the airport is expected to remain closed until at least noon on Thursday.

A spokesperson with Broward County Public Schools confirmed the cancellation of classes and after-school activities, late Wednesday night, citing the flooding and more rain being forecast for Thursday.

A statement from BCPS reads in part, “The extreme weather on Wednesday, April 12, has resulted in hazardous conditions Districtwide, with nearly 20 inches of rain reported in some parts of Broward County … Therefore, in an abundance of caution, all District schools and administrative offices will be closed on Thursday.”

The announcement comes hours after the National Weather Service issued a rare flash flood emergency for parts of Broward until at least 2 a.m. on Thursday, as well as four tornado warnings for Broward throughout Wednesday that have since been allowed to expire.

In addition, NWS extended a flood watch along the coastal areas, from Deerfield Beach all the way south to Cutler Bay, until Thursday at 8 p.m.

BCPS’ statement further reads, “Updates regarding school operations for Friday, April 14, will be provided on the District’s website (browardschools.com), on social media (Twitter and Facebook), and via ParentLink.”

