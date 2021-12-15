FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board voted unanimously to accept and approve a $25 million settlement agreement for the famlies of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tuesday’s vote represents the closing of a chapter for the familes directly affected by the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

The settlement will be paid in three installments. The families of the 17 victims who were killed will receive $1,020,917 each, while the 34 survivors will receive anywhere from $22,688 to $776,904.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, surviving victim Anthony Borges addressed the actions of gunman Nikolas Cruz and his plans moving forward.

“He took his decision to shoot up the school, that’s for everybody. He took it as his decision to do it; now he’s facing [the consequences],” he said. “Our decision is to be a better person and to change the world.”

In a second settlement agreement, Borges, who was severely injured and will need lifelong treatment, was given $1.25 million to help with his care.

“As a parent, it’s really hard,” said Royer Borges, the victim’s father. “I can’t compare myself with other parents because Anthony is still here, so my mission is, as a parent of the victim, and he’s alive, to fight for him.”

The decision will close the legal door between the families and the school district, but many families still have open cases with MSD security monitor Andrew Medina, School Resource Officer Scot Peterson and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Many of the victims’ families declined to comment on the settlement.

