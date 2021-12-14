FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board is set to vote on the approval of a major settlement to victims of the Parkland school shooting.

It has been over three years and the families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims, those who survived the shooting and the BCPS Board have been going back and forth but finally, it appears they have reached an agreement between all of the parties involved.

The families of the 17 students and staff members who were murdered at the school are set to receive a little over $1 million.

Those who were injured and/or traumatized by the MSD shooting will receive settlement amounts ranging between $23,000 to $777,000.

Another settlement has been reached in the case of Anthony Borges, who was critically injured and will need a lifetime of care.

His family is set to receive $1.25 million.

This settlement will be closing the legal door between the MSD victims’ families and the school district.

Many of the families, however, still have open cases with security monitor Andrew Medina, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and former school resource officer Scot Peterson.

The BCPS Board meeting is taking place Tuesday with the settlement on the agenda for the afternoon.

