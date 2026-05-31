FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care wants the public to know that their emergency response campaign, CODE HOME, remains active as its shelter continues over capacity.

Officials said there are too many stray dogs and not enough kennels.

The agency is actively looking for residents who want to adopt, foster or participate in lost pet reunification efforts.

“We are very limited on capacity here at the shelter, we can only handle about 140 to 150 dogs once we reach that capacity for care for humane reasons we need to stop intake and try to get as many dogs back out to the community,” said Doug Brightwell, Director of Broward County Animal Care.

Animal Care officials said they have waived adoption fees, though pet registration fees still apply.

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