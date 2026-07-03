FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The death of a bicyclist is under investigation after a tragedy on the tracks in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the victim was struck and killed by a Brightline train along the 200 block of State Road 84, Friday morning.

Pedestrian struck by train in the 200 block of SR 84 at the train tracks. SR 84 closed westbound lanes due to investigation. Please seek alternate route, Davie Blvd. pic.twitter.com/S0RcfEqeT4 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 3, 2026

Officers closed down the westbound lanes of State Road 84. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as they continue to investigate.

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