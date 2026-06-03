COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Coconut Creek are warning residents to be cautious after an elderly woman was tricked into sending thousands of dollars to scammers.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the son of an 85-year-old woman reached out to them after he found out his mother was sending gift cards, money and arranging meetings to deliver cash to scammers.

The man said the scammers told his mother that she had won $7 million and a brand new car.

Body camera video released by police shows the moment an officer informed the elderly woman that she had been duped.

Authorities say these types of scams are growing more complex but that all residents should always keep an old saying in mind when they hear about these ludicrous deals.

“That if it’s too good to be true, it is. If you all of a sudden are notified that you’ve won some type of lottery or contest that you can’t even remember entering, then it’s definitely a scam and stay away from them,” said Coconut Creek Police spokesperson Scotty Leamon.

The 85-year-old had already sent the scammers $3,5000 before authorities got involved.

For now, police have told her not to answer calls from the scammers because they will likely continue to reach out to her.

As for the suspected scammers, no arrests have been made.

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