MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Some major car trouble caused parts of Florida’s Turnpike to shut down in Miramar, Monday.

Traffic cameras captured the chaotic scene after a car burst into flames heading west on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near University Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Crews were seen moving the heavily damaged vehicle to the side of the road after extinguishing the flames.

The roadway has since been reopened.

It remains unclear the circumstances that led up to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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