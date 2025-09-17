PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The assistant head of school at Chaminade–Madonna College Preparatory was arrested after she allegedly stole apparel from a store inside Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Raiza Echemendia, 48, is accused of entering the Pembroke Pines store on Sunday and stealing clothing and shoes, 11 items total, valued at $876.99.

Loss prevention saw Echemendia conceal the stolen goods in her person and in a beige bag—which she entered the store with—and leave without making any attempts to pay, according to an arrest report.

But Echemendia wouldn’t get far.

She was stopped by loss prevention and escorted back to the store, where police were alerted and she was taken into custody.

Echemendia now faces charges related to grand theft of more than $500.

Her bond is set at $2,500.

Echemendia has been working at Chaminade–Madonna for 26 years, and her current employment status remains uncertain.

