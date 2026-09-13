OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A family-run flower shop and coffee bar on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale celebrated its 50-year anniversary.

Ann’s Florist & Coffee Bar opened in 1976, and since then it has evolved from a greenhouse into a coffee bar and flower shop.

“She actually started a greenhouse at first then it grew into a flower shop and that was in Hollywood Florida, and then we moved here in 1992 and have been here ever since,” said co-owner Taylor Fuentes about her grandmother.

Fuentes said she is grateful to everyone who has supported the store for many decades.

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