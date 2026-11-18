HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is experiencing its wettest November on record after Wednesday’s extreme rainfall, and the rest of Broward County isn’t getting any better weather.

Many communities woke up Wednesday to find their homes, cars and routes to work flooded.

7Skyforce’s aerial view captured Broward underwater.

“The ramp that takes you to [U.S.] 441 or northbound [Interstate] 95 is shut down because of [a lot of water],” said 7Drone Force’s Stephen J. Grey.

In Hollywood, neighborhoods were left inundated, with cars seen trapped in the floodwater.

Some residents were seen making the risky trek through swamped streets. Others opted to use canoes to paddle their way around.

The city has declared a state of emergency over the flooding threat.

The City of Hollywood released a news alert listing major roadways reportedly passable as of 3 p.m., including I-95, Federal Highway US-1, Dixie Highway, Florida’s Turnpike, State Road A1A and Pembroke Road and Hollywood Boulevard, mostly passable between US-1 and University Drive.

In Davie, floodwaters surrounded an entire mobile home park and swallowed the roads.

Waves in the standing water were visible from high above, forming as cars drove through.

Rainfall raised the water level of a nearby lake, now reaching the foundations of some homes.

In one backyard, the water line of its pool and the lake almost became one.

Like in Hollywood, some residents could be seen wading through the water on foot.

The situation was the same in Plantation, as floods left behind by relentless downpours cut off access to streets for some.

Residents are advised to stay at home and wait for the floodwaters to recede enough for safe outdoor travel.

All Broward County schools and district offices are closed for Wednesday and Thursday.

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