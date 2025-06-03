FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the audio of witnesses who called to report a boat explosion that resulted in one person being killed and 10 others hospitalized on Memorial Day.

Investigators said the boat explosion on the Intracoastal waters of Fort Lauderdale on May 26 was caused by fuel vapors igniting.

Nineteen minutes of newly released calls to 911 show the panic from callers trying to alert authorities in the immediate aftermath.

“A boat just, like, exploded, I don’t know, people just flew off the boat. Everyone’s jumping in the water,” one of the callers told 911 operators. “I’m watching a boat that I think just exploded, or, I think just caught on fire. I’m not sure what’s going on, there was a loud explosion, now a couple people are back on the boat.”

“Hello, hello, this is a marine emergency. In the channel, please, 228. I’m in the channel, Las Olas. “I’m in the water. This is a marine emergency. They’re burned, there’s a fire on the boat,” another caller could be heard saying over panicked voices.

Joshua Fifi, 29, was among those injured and would not survive.

His family confirmed Fifi’s passing in a GoFundme post. He leaves behind four children.

Authorities said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the explosion.

