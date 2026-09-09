DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A call made to 911 after a man was fatally struck by a driver in Deerfield Beach offers additional details as detectives continue to look for clues.

In that call, a witness told authorities she saw the victim, later identified as 44-year-old Lacurtis Knight, laying outside of Fairview Park after seeing someone else who she believed was also going to call Broward Sheriff’s Office to report the incident.

“And they’re looking. I think there’s somebody about to call you guys too ’cause they’re trying to figure out — I don’t know. I’m just trying to be on the safe side,” the caller told a 911 operator.

While his body was found in Pompano Beach, investigators believe Knight was riding his bike along the 400 block of Northeast 44th Street in Deerfield Beach when he was struck by the vehicle.

Surveillance video from that area in Deerfield Beach appears to show the driver exit his vehicle after the incident, look at Knight on the ground and get back into the vehicle before driving off.

It’s unclear how Knight’s body reappeared nearly five miles south at the park in Pompano Beach.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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