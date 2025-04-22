FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say a group of pawn shop employees carried out a multi-year racketeering operation that led to millions of dollars in losses for major retailers across Florida.

Seven suspects were arrested Tuesday as part of the investigation into U.S. Pawn, which has storefronts and warehouses in Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale. Two others were previously arrested.

Detectives say the suspects paid thieves—often referred to as “boosters”—for stolen merchandise including over-the-counter medications, electronics, tools, and health and beauty products. Many items were still in sealed boxes from stores such as CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Home Depot and Walmart. The goods were then resold on online marketplaces.

The investigation began in 2022 and revealed a coordinated scheme allegedly orchestrated by U.S. Pawn owner Igor Melomed, 46, and carried out with the help of employees. The criminal operation extended beyond Broward County and impacted retailers statewide, according to investigators.

In December 2023, detectives served search warrants at two U.S. Pawn locations in Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, seizing more than 50 pallets of stolen merchandise valued at over $750,000, BSO said.

According to BSO, some boosters made multiple transactions of stolen goods in a single day, underscoring the extent of the organized retail theft.

Those arrested Tuesday face charges including racketeering and dealing in stolen property. The investigation remains ongoing.

Arrestees and charges:

Igor Melomed, 46 – 1 count of racketeering

Marie Turene, 34 – 1 count of racketeering, 1 count of dealing in stolen property

William LaCroix, 58 – 1 count of racketeering

Lyndon Johnson, 37 – 1 count of racketeering, 3 counts of dealing in stolen property

Edward Ibragimov, 39 – 1 count of racketeering

Kevin Gilyard, 37 – 1 count of racketeering, 1 count of dealing in stolen property

Luis Bustos Diaz, 36 – 1 count of racketeering

Natalia Kudelina, 49 – 1 count of dealing in stolen property

Natalia Khodyreva, 40 – 2 counts of dealing in stolen property

BSO said that retailers worked closely with authorities throughout the three-year investigation.

