HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida school got to learn how to produce their own newscast for career day, with a little help from membes of 7News’ family.

The future journalists on Wednesday got an assist from 7News reporter Brandon Beyer and photographer Jeff Fleming to organize their own “studio” inside a Beachside Montessori Village classroom in Hollywood.

The second and third grade students produced a full broadcast, complete with their own news anchors, a weather report and sports coverage.

