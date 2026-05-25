FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were left without a place to call home after flames engulfed a sports car in a carport, then spread to a home in Fort Lauderdale, leading firefighters to come to the rescue of several pets.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a vehicle fire under a carport on Southwest 31st Avenue, off Second Court, just after 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the flames spread from the carport to the house before crews arrived.

Cellphone video shows the carport and the front of the house fully engulfed in flames, as thick black smoke billowed into the sky and the sound of sirens pierced the air.

Investigators said the three adults and two children who live in the home were able to evacuate safely.

Among them was homeowener Annie Examat. She spoke with 7News on Monday morning.

“You know, everybody was in the mode of like, ‘We have to move fast,'” she said.

Examat said she was home with her mother and three children when her Corvette caught fire.

Her neighbors quickly jumped into action. They were captured on cellphone video trying to douse the fast-moving flames with garden hoses.

“They came and helped me, and I had a hose here, too, to try to put the flame out, and then, boom, the flame burst out even more,” said Examat.

FLFR crews arrived moments later.

The fire rescue came and was like, ‘You need to get out right now, we have to move, we have to leave,'” said Examat.

It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters also rescued the family’s pets from the burning home: a dog, two rabbits and a bearded dragon.

“That was a blessing, you know, it was truly a blessing,” said Examat.

7News cameras captured the residence boarded up with plywood, as well as construction workers on the roof as they started to make some much-needed repairs to the property.

The American Red Cross confirmed they are assisting Examat and her loved ones, who are left to pick up the pieces now that they’ve lost the place they called home for the last seven years.

“Just trying to bear with what happened and then to move forward. That’s all I can do, and keep my head up high,” said Examat.

A fire investigator is trying to determine what caused the Corvette to ignite in the first place.

Examat said she and her family are staying at an Airbnb while they figure out their next steps.

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