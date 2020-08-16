4th BSO employee dies of coronavirus; Lt. Aldemar Rengifo was 47

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The coronavirus has claimed a fourth life at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

The agency confirmed BSO Lt. Aldemar Rengifo Jr. passed away in the hospital on Sunday.

The 47-year-old husband and father was hospitalized on July 27 after testing positive for the virus.

Back in April, BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett died from complications due to COVID-19, and a month later, emergency dispatcher Nikima Thompson passed away.

Earlier this month, Wiley Huff, who worked in the agency’s human resources department also died due to the virus.

Rengifo, who was promoted to lieutenant last year, served the Broward County community for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife and son.

