MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four students at Margate Middle School were hospitalized after eating snacks suspected to be laced with marijuana, officials said.

According to Margate Fire Rescue, seven to eight students were exposed on Wednesday to the edible snacks on campus.

Four of them were transported to a hospital, while the others were released to their parents.

All of the students are in stable condition.

Authorities said it is unclear what type of snacks the students ate, but preliminary indications suggest they contained marijuana.

The incident remains under investigation.

