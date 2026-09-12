FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old mother of three celebrated the remission of her cancer after six rounds of chemotherapy days before being wed to her husband.

Previously, Alexandra Malamud went through six rounds of chemotherapy for her ovarian cancer at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Now, Malamud shared the importance of health checkups.

“Years after having our last son, I just never went back. I never looked and I never saw my [gynecologist],” she said. “My hair, I just want my hair back. Obviously I just want to be here. I don’t want to leave my family at all.”

Malamud said that she is grateful to the staff at Broward Health Medical Center and her husband for their support.

Malamud married her husband in November 2025.

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