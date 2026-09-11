FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three students were taken to the hospital after an odor from a spray container caused 10 students to have trouble breathing at a school in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

According to Broward County Public Schools, a student brought some sort of spray to the school and used it in a hallway, restroom and classroom, Friday morning.

Three of the students who experienced trouble breathing were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Classes were put on hold as hazmat crews reviewed the air quality.

“I implore parents to please check your student’s backpack, check their rooms, talk to your child, just to make sure they’re not bringing things to school that they should not have in school,” Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said. “It’s very disruptive, it puts a significant pause on a day when our students could be in classroom learning about the wonderful things that they should each and every day.”

Classes resumed after the all clear was given.

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