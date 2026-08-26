FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men are behind bars after, police said, they were in a burglary incident that led to a police pursuit across Fort Lauderdale.

Dewontres McCray, Claudin Butler and Antonio Retcho are facing several charges, according to FLPD.

Investigators said the trio stole an electric scooter from a home in Pompano Beach and fled the scene in a Jeep Wrangler. Detectives responded to the home near the 500 block of Northeast Sixth Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a be on the lookout for the car and soon after, BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team detectives and FLPD officers located the men.

This led to a pursuit that ended near Northwest 16th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The man attempted to flee on foot but were quickly caught and taken into custody.

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