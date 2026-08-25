FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale led to a pursuit that ended when officers used a high-tech tool to stop the fleeing vehicle in its tracks, leading to the arrest of three people, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the chaotic chain of events began when one of their officers located a vehicle that had just been involved in a felony incident in Pompano Beach, at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the subject behind the wheel of the black and white Jeep had previously dled from Broward Sheriff’s Office units and, upon spotting the Fort Lauderdale Police officer, the motorist refused to stop.

BSO units and the the BSO helicopter assisted Fort Lauderdale Polce in the ensuing pursuit.

It all came to an end along the 1600 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, just east of Interstate 95, when Fort Lauderdale officers used the Grappler police bumper, which shoots from the front of the cruiser.

Moments later, all three occupants inside the Jeep fled on foot. They were apprehended and placed into custody a short time later.

BSO has taken the lead in the ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.