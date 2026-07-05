MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended in their vehicle being shot at and crashing into a home in Miramar.

Authorities believe that the three victims were being followed and then crashed into a house.

The incident happened along Southwest 24th Court and Sunshine Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Investigators from the Miramar Police Department are now searching for clues in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the driver and two passengers shot, who were then rushed to the hospital by Miramar Fire Rescue.

“This is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning, it’s a chaotic scene. Hearing multiple shots in the middle of the night or in the wee hours of the morning is always disturbing,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

Police are investigating, but believe there is no threat to the neighborhood.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.