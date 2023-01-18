FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has sworn in Daniel P. Foganholi into office as the newest school board member for District 1, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a news release Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Maria Bosque-Blanco to the Miami-Dade County Public School board.

“I’m truly humbled and honored,” said Blanco.

Foganholi replaces Rodney Velez, who was elected to represent the district but was disqualified after records showed he had a previous felony conviction back in 1995.

Foganholi was also appointed by DeSantis, back in the spring of 2022, and was originally sworn in to replace Rosalind Osgood on May 8, 2022.

Osgood stepped down to run for the Florida State Senate.

Today marked the second instance Foganholi has been assigned to the school board by the governor.

On another note, the Broward County School Board will also be looking into searching for a new superintendent.

Last year, the school board fired Dr. Vickie Cartwright from her position, but they reconsidered and gave her 90 days to come up with a plan to better the committee. She was then fired again before she could present a plan and a newly elected board rehired her, so she might complete the plan.

On Jan. 24, Cartwright will present her action plan to the school board.

If the members decide to fire her, they do have six applicants awaiting their final decision.

