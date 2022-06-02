DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two puppies that were stolen from breeders in Davie have been found safe and sound, police said.

Davie Police on Thursday said a 7News viewer called Crime Stoppers with a tip that led to the discovery of the missing French bulldog puppies.

Investigators said the 2-month-old dogs were found unharmed and are now back with their breeders.

The breeders with Honey Pets said someone broke into their house and stole the canines on Friday. They said they don’t plan on filing any charges since they’re healthy and in good shape.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.