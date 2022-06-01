DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A canine theft has put two dogs in danger. The business said the dogs were being treated for an infection, and the proprietors are worried of what could happen if they’re not found fast.

A man walked into a Davie home Tuesday, wearing a white hoodie and glasses and looked right at the camera. Minutes later, he walked out, the homeowner believes, with a cage holding two puppies inside.

Their names Marron and Marroncita.

“Happened in five or 10 minutes,” said Gloria Arango.

Arango owns Honey Pets in Davie. She said two kennel workers were at the mobile home near Southwest 130th Avenue, not far from the store, taking care of the puppies when the man walked in and walked out. The only difference is that this time, he avoided the camera.

In a photo taken from a neighbor’s surveillance camera he is seen walking with a cage.

Arango wonders if he could simply be someone who lives in the neighborhood.

“I think he saw the puppies in the front,” said Arango. “I don’t suspect anybody, but I never know.”

She said the 8-week-old French bulldogs are sweet and playful, and they’re taking antibiotics for an upper respiratory infection.

“But when they don’t finish the treatment, they go back. That’s my concern,” said Arango. “If they don’t take care of them, they’ll be sick at this moment.”

Now, she just hopes someone will recognize the man or, better yet, that he will bring the dogs back.

“They don’t need to bring to me, bring to doctor, clinic, to animal control, do something,” said Arango.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

