NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two South Florida firefighters reunited with the 5-year-old boy they resuscitated after pulling him unresponsive from a hotel’s swimming pool on Memorial Day weekend, and they have some words of advice to help ensure families stay safe in the water this summer.

7News cameras captured the moment Tyler reunited with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Broderick Espinoza and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Jesus Fuentes, Monday morning.

The touching reunion takes place weeks after both first responders came to the child’s rescue while off-duty at the Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

Espinoza said he and Fuentes were lounging in the pool area when they noticed the child in distress.

“We’re by the pool, and we notice that my sister-in-law pulled 5-year-old Tyler out of the pool, and immediately I started CPR. I continued CPR until we eventually got a pulse back,” said Espinoza.

Tyler’s father, Tyonne Nelson, described the moment when he realized what had happened to his son.

“I’m actually ordering our food; that’s when I heard the noise. It’s the worst day of my life, the worst and the best day of my life,” he said. :My baby got saved, but the feeling, as a father, as a parent, I’m just thankful, I’m forever thankful, ever grateful. That moment, I never want any other parent to go through that moment, ’cause I feel like I let him down.”

Tyler’s mother, Markita Nelson, expressed her gratitude toward the first responders who rushed to her son’s aid

“For what happened and for him to be unresponsive, God shed a big light on him, and I’m thankful,” she said.

BSFR officials offfer the following safety tips for parents:

A responsible adult should always closely and constantly supervise young children near water.

Adults should avoid all distractions when actively monitoring children in the water.

Keep small children within arm’s reach.

Install “child proof” fencing, locks, alarms, or sensors to keep children from entering pool areas.

Teach your kids how to swim or float on their backs for air.

Be sure rescue equipment and a telephone are nearby in the event of an emergency.

Learn CPR.

Because of the firefighters’ quick actions, Tyler was able to celebrate his kindergarten graduation last week and has started swim lessons.

His parents stressing to other families that something like this can happen in just a matter of seconds, so they encourage everyone to get their children enrolled in swim lessons.

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