POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened at a South Florida apartment complex.

Broward Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene near the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a heavy police presence was seen at the complex.

BSO SWAT were conducting an operation in the area.

Officials do not believe that the two men who were shot are connected.

Fire rescue crews were also at the scene.

Deputies have detained two subjects for questioning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

