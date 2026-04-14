CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into a road ranger vehicle on the Northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near University Drive in Coral Springs Tuesday afternoon.

It appears that the Road Ranger was setting up cones or in the process of doing so for a tractor trailer that was stopped ahead when the SUV plowed into the back of the road ranger vehicle.

According to officials, a road ranger, an adult and infant were all transported to area hospitals with injuries.

The Northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway are closed from Sample Road to University Drive.

The exact cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol and Road Rangers are investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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