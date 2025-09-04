(WSVN) - The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the arrest of seventeen people, allegedly all tied to a multi-county drug trafficking organization in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The 14-month long joint investigation is being called “Operation Trackside”, an effort lead by the Boynton Beach Police Department, with assistance from agencies in Broward County and the Drug Enforcement Administration out of West Palm Beach.

Authorities are set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to give more details about the operation, and who they now have in custody.

