FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation ended peacefully after officials made a force entry into a Fort Lauderdale home.

SWAT teams along with a K9 unit were observed going in and out of a residence located on Northwest 26th Terrace and Northwest 16th Court just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“All occupants of 2641 Northwest 16th Court, this is the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. We have a search warrant. Come out with your hands up,” commanded officers.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment officials blew up the home’s garage in an effort to gain entry to the property.

Aerial video from 7Drone Force showed debris from the explosion scattered on the hood of a pickup truck parked out front.

Moments later, surveillance video captured officers making their move inside the home.

Neighbors were seen coming out of their houses, understandably confused by the alarming presence of law enforcement.

“I don’t know what was going on. I thought I was having a crazy dream,” said neighbor Diane Haynes. “I don’t know why I’ve only been here about maybe six months. We’ve never had any problems here so I don’t know what that was all about.”

For others, like William Ward, the early morning chaos came as no surprise because activity at the home has raised eyebrows for some time.

“Police explained me to that they had a narcotics warrant to search the premises. The people wouldn’t come out,” said Ward. “For years there’s been unusual traffic at that residence.”

On the contrary, women that lived next to the home at the center of the investigation describe their neighbors as “good people.”

“My neighbors are good people so I don’t know what took place to cause all of this; damaged their entire home, broke up their garage and doors. It’s just unfair. Tear it up and then leave the neighborhood,” said Sheri Jackson.

Five men were detained, among those was an elderly gentleman who was distraught. He told 7News that he’s not sure how he is going to rectify the situation as the garage and the side door was blown to bits.

Several unmarked vehicles were parked outside of the home while the investigation was underway. Officials cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

“They didn’t find anything from what I’ve seen. Everybody is back in and they’re gone,” said Jackson.

“No one went to jail so obviously they didn’t find anything, so that’s crazy, ” another woman echoed.

Authorities remained tight-lipped regarding the details of their investigation, only saying that it was a “planned operation”.

