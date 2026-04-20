FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that tore through a triplex in Lauderhill left more than a dozen people without a place to stay and officials said it was electrical.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 15th Street and 56th Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A homeowner that lived near the blaze, who did not want to speak on camera, said that there were children that lived in the homes, and that families had to rebuild.

However, another homeowner spoke to 7News about the blaze.

“My neighbor come outside and say ‘Smoke coming out the house,'” said the homeowner.

Firefighters rushed to the Lauderhill neighborhood and got the fire under control as quickly as possible.

“Big flames, big flames of fire, was coming out the kitchen,” said the homeowner.

Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control, but all three units were affected.

“Lady run out and say ‘The stove kitchen fire, something,'” said the homeowner.

No one was hurt, but officials said the fire left 16 people displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting those impacted.

The incident is currently under investigation.

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