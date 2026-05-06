POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a 13-year-old boy to the hospital after a shooting in Pompano Beach, and deputies are now looking for the person who fired the weapon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to shots fired in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Third Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officials found the 13-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Fire rescue crews transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center with conditions that were not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the backyard of a home cordoned off by police tape.

Deputies said they are looking for the shooting subject. An investigation has revealed that the individuals involved knew each other.

A few hours after the shooting, a woman who appears to live in the home where it happened showed up visibly emotional and seen yelling at another boy, “It could’ve been you.”

A neighbor told 7News they were standing outside when they heard the gunshot. They then saw the victim run out of the home, yelling that he had been shot. The neighbor called 911 while he aided the victim with towels.

The neighbor added that one of the victim’s friends ran away from the scene while another one stayed behind.

Eddie James, one of the victim’s friends, appeared at the scene and told 7News they were wondering what hospital the victim had gone to, so that they could go check out on him.

Area resident Yvette Hernandez said she was shocked to hear what had happened.

“As a mother of a teenage daughter myself, it’s really sad that these things happen around here,” she said.

Others came home to crime scene tape and detectives working to piece together what had occurred.

“I did see many cops, many cars, ambulances and police cars,” said area resident James Clairontus. “It’s scary when you have kids and you hear gunshots and you live around here. That makes you think, ‘What are you going to do?’ You have kids, you need to keep them safe.”

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear as of late Wednesday night.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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