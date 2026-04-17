DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - What began as a stage performance turned into a stunning surprise for a Broward high school student.

Samuel Nicolas, an 11th grader at The College Academy at Broward College, was performing on his violin during an assembly at Bailey Hall when he found out he would be receiving a life-changing surprise.

“It would be amazing if I told you I was here because you won a $500 scholarship right? I’m here to tell you that you have won,” an administrator told Nicolas as the audience erupted into cheers.

Samuel was shocked to see he would be receiving $40,000 to help pay for his college education.

“It was very surprising; I had no idea what was going on,” he said.

His years of hard work and dedication in the classroom paid off, and he was quick to credit his parents for setting the example.

“This means a whole lot, especially for my parents. They raised me; they struggled just to get through school, and they always taught me and raised me to be better than them, to always go the extra mile. Even though it doesn’t benefit me currently, it’ll benefit me later on. Especially this accomplishment I had, it proves what they said was right all along, and I’m very grateful to them. They’re the reason I’m here right now,” the teen said.

His parents were left speechless by the surprise.

“No words. Thanks to God,” said Serge Nicolas, Samuel’s father.

“This is beyond my imagination. I’m speechless right now, you know, I don’t know what to think,” said Alexandria Nicolas, Samuel’s mother. “But I thank God because Sam is a gift from God, that’s why I named him Samuel, because we couldn’t have any kids and eight years later, God blessed us with this boy and he’s the total package. I couldn’t ask for a better son.”

Educators were just as proud of Samuel.

“Sam is one of our most brilliant students, he’s so well-rounded, he plays the violin, completely committed to a [science, technology, engineering and math] career and pharmacy, and I just think that this is the icing on the – a trajectory that’s going to take him quite far in life,” said Bardetta Haygood, The College Academy’s principal. “He’s definitely deserving of this moment.”

BigFuture Scholarships awards $40,000 to two eligible high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors each school year. The winners are chosen for successfully planning their post-high school paths and intended careers.

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