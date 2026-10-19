FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Sunrise Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing several vehicles with front-end damage and their airbags deployed.

Officials said a person was taken to a hospital. A second person was extricated from a car.

The crash has caused a traffic delay on the northbound lanes but at least two lanes remain open.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.

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