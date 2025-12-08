PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight between a group of young people escalated into a shooting, sending one of them to the hospital and prompting a precautionary lockdown at a nearby middle school, Plantation Police said.

Officers responded on Monday afternoon to reports of the shooting in the area of Northwest 70th Avenue and 16th Street, according to a series of posts on the department’s X account.

According to detectives, there was a fight between two juveniles, resulting in one of them being shot.

But the video, shared with 7News, shows a group of teens beating each other up in a street fight in the middle of a residential neighborhood. At one point, some of the fighters even body-slam each other onto the ground.

“All the kids, you can tell, were coming to a specific location, which was this corner right here,” said witness Robert Cogdill.

In the middle of a fight, a gunshot was heard. Home surveillance footage captured audio of the gunshot, as well as the group of teens scattering in different directions, including the injured victim.

One witness said she saw the group of teens running around the neighborhood after the gunshot. Then she saw the victim with blood coming down the right side of his back.

“I heard a gunshot and when we went to look, we saw kids running around, and they said that someone got popped, and when we did come outside, we ended up seeing two boys walking and, I guess, it was the person who got shot,” said the witness. “And we were telling him that he needs to sit down before the bullet does move anywhere, and then that’s when the ambulance came, and he was laying there.”

Cellphone showed the injured person on a stretcher before paramedics took him to a local hospital. Police said he’s expected to be OK.

“I just know he was lying down right there, and people were crying and stuff,” said a teen.

As officers investigated the shooting, they placed a multi-colored backpack in a large brown paper bag as evidence.

Detectives said the fight did not occur on school grounds and took place after school hours.

Police said Plantation Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, adding there was no threat to the school. The lockdown was later lifted.

Witnesses said the hospitalized victim was awake when first responders arrived at the scene.

Area residents said the fights in their neighborhood need to stop.

“Sending a lot of prayers to the family,” said neighbor Maria Cuenca.

Cuenca, who lives close to where the brawl turned into a shooting, said she wants to see more security and officers patrolling the neighborhood to feel safer.

“I think we should do better as a community, because it’s hard and painful to see, to live in this neighborhood and know that, unfortunately, at dismissal time, you have to kind of wonder, like, is there going to be another fight?” she said.

As of early Tuesday morning, police have not released any information about who may have pulled the trigger, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.