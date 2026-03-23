TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a dump truck hit a box truck on the Sawgrass Expressway in Tamarac, causing the box truck to overturn.

Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the northbound lanes, about a half mile south of Atlantic Boulevard, Monday morning.

Officials said the crash took place at around 8 a.m., causing northbound lanes to be shut down while crews cleaned up the scene.

7Skyforce hovered above part of the mangled box truck on a grassy area next to a guardrail, as well as debris strewn across the grass.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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