FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man is dead after being struck in the streets of Fort Lauderdale.

Police say an SUV crashed into a pedestrian along West Broward Boulevard and 18th Avenue, Monday morning.

The victim was later identified as 59-year-old Richard Magno.

Officials say the driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone will be held criminally responsible.

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