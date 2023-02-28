PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews shut down a road in Plantation due to a fiery crash, Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, police were still investigating the affected area on Northwest 69th Avenue between Cypress Road and 70th Avenue.

A mangled and burned car remained on the street as police continued their investigation.

According to officials, a vehicle collided with a tree which ended in the driver’s death.

Authorities have closed the road off to traffic but have since been reopened.

