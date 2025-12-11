DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of South University Drive, Davie Police said.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest 36th Street and South University Drive on Thursday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all drivers involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Traffic homicide detectives were called to investigate the cause of the crash.

Southbound lanes of University Drive were closed following the collision. Police urge drivers to use alternate routes, including South Pine Island Road and Davie Road.

