FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two are injured after part of a crane collapsed on a bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the Southeast Third Avenue bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a large presence of first responders as well as two damaged vehicles. Behind one of the damaged vehicles, there is a big hole in the bridge apparently caused by the falling debris.

Both drivers of the two vehicles are safe and were rushed to the hospital to get checked out.

According to police, one person under the bridge was killed.

The bridge remains closed to traffic, and the area of Las Olas Boulevard and Third Avenue is also closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SE 3rd Ave. is closed in both directions at the bridge over the New River. Please avoid the area from Broward Blvd. south. pic.twitter.com/jHTxvqkUlT — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) April 4, 2024

Fire rescue officials climbed to the top of the crane and spoke to the crane operator, who said he was in the process of elevating the top portion to another position when the crane came crashing down.

7News cameras captured onlookers standing on their balconies as they watched the situation unfold.

A man and woman who live on the ninth floor of the building in front of the construction site spoke to 7News They said they saw the moment the crane fell from their balcony.

“All of a sudden, I look outside, and in slow motion, you see the crane falling, and I see it fall right on top of the car,” said the woman. “Right away, you can see the driver walk away, but you can hear her screaming, but it was so scary to witness.”

“The big crane was falling down, and it looked like when it hit the bridge, it broke in part. There is a portion of the crane near the construction site and the other one that hit the bridge bounced off the Tesla and then bounced up and hit the van,” said the man.

Both said they heard a loud noise prior to the crane collapsing.

An investigation is underway. Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also expected to arrive at the scene to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.