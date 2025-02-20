MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was arrested after they reportedly brought a suspicious package to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Southwest 145th Avenue, prompting a swift response from Fire Rescue and Hazmat teams.

“Package at 2805 SW 145th Ave at the ICE Office. All units TAC 2,” said police scanner chatter.

Staff, along with the people who were inside the building for their appointments were forced to evacuate.

As teams prepared to enter the building, they were seen putting on hazmat suits that are meant to protect them from the suspicious substance.

7News spoke to a witness in Spanish, who said he saw an employee get dizzy and faint just before officials responded to the scene.

Anna Pareda, who was waiting for an appointment, described what she saw.

“When we came, we saw a bunch of police and fire rescue.”

Others nearby also saw a big law enforcement presence.

“Every police, every rescue, everything,” said Diren Perdomo.

The staffer , who reportedly started feeling ill after coming in contact with the package, was rolled out of the building on a stretcher. Paramedics assessed him at the scene and he did not require transportation to a hospital.

The scene has since been cleared and people have been allowed to re-enter the building.

The items recovered from the scene were taken as evidence as part of the investigation.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening. Officials said one was for diabetes and the other one was for anxiety and asthma.

Being that immigration has been top of mind since President Donald Trump return to office, agents will certainly investigate if that was a motive behind this incident.

“I’m worried, I’m worried and scared,” said Pareda.

At this time, there is no immediate threat to public safety.

According to the Miramar Police Department, this is now being investigated by Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.

