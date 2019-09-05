Broward schools, churches assist with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Schools and churches in Broward County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Employees and students at Virginia Shuman Young Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale could be seen organizing boxes inside the campus, Thursday.

“The Bahamas had a very bad hurricane, and they need food, water and supplies,” student Klara Nelson said.

Boxes of relief supplies are being collected at the school, and they were donated by teachers, students and parents.

“We have a lot of food, water, a lot of baby supplies, baby diapers and baby food, also medicine,” teacher Denisse Ibarra said.

In Deerfield Beach, the Rotary Club has packed up several trucks full of supplies to send to the islands.

“When we see the pictures, and there’s some videos and everything, it’s terrifying,” Rotary Club member Marcos Liberato said.

They’re hoping to fill the containers by this weekend, so the supplies can quickly get to the Bahamas.

“[The] Bahamas is in our district, so they have arranged to have a freighter take four containers to the Bahamas, and the freighter has a crane,” Rotary Club member Avis Swenson said. “For such a short time frame, it’s amazing the outpouring of people.”

In Pompano Beach, parishioners at the Judah Now Church are from the Bahamas, so the disaster hit close to home.

“We have individuals that are coming slowly, but they’re bringing items to send over into the Bahamas to assist with some of the basic necessities,” Pastor Charles Ross said.

Another drop off location has been established next to the Jet Runway Cafe at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

According to organizers, they have cut out the middle man, and items taken there will be flown directly to the Bahamas and dropped off.

