Broward residents line up to receive groceries from The Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As millions of Americans continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of organizations are stepping up to help in any way they can.

The Salvation Army of Broward County is holding a food distribution at 1445 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning.

The distribution started at 9 a.m. and will continue until 12 p.m.

Broward residents will be provided with non-perishable food items and other pantry goods.

The Salvation Army of Broward County expects to give away food to over 100 families during the distribution.

Recipients who show up to the event need to show proof of Broward residency to be eligible.

