Broward neighborhoods still under water hours after Eta passes

(WSVN) - Conditions across South Florida are now calm after the winds and rain from Tropical Storm Eta subsided later Monday morning. Now, residents are dealing with flooding.

In Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale, residents woke up to inches of rain surrounding their homes.

“It’s bad. It’s really bad,” said one resident.

“Kind of crazy out here,” said one resident.

“I’ve been here 25 years. I have never seen anything like this before in my life,” one woman said. “Twenty-five years living in Melrose, and this is what we get. No help.”

The heavy rainfall turned streets into canals and dry lots into waterfront homes.

“My roof is leaking. I got two feet of water in the house, and this is just ridiculous,” said one woman.

One resident said water made it into their bedroom, and even the family’s dog had to find higher ground.

The city said they have deployed several pump trucks in an attempt to alleviate some of the standing water in the neighborhood.

Pump trucks have already removed over one million gallons of water from the neighborhood.

In Sunrise, the streets remain flooded but water levels have receded as the sun came out.

Some cars were able to drive through the flooded roads but others decided not to attempt it and could be seen making U-turns as soon as they saw the water.

One man could be seen using is kayak to visit a family member who lives a few blocks away from him.

“I’ve been out here 30 years, and this is about the second worst it’s ever been,” he said.

Others were seen on bikes and even barefoot as they traveled through the community.

Residents told 7News they have never seen flooding like this.

“I’ve lived here my entire life,” one man said. “I’ve never seen this neighborhood get this bad, and last night it was 10 times worse than it is now.”

“In 40 years, I’ve only ever seen it like this one other time, and that was when it rained for a solid 24 hours, and all this was completely flooded,” one resident said.

In Lauderhill, a man was hospitalized after his car went into a canal because of the flooding.

At a mobile home park in Davie, the water in the street has been consistently receding.

Residents said when the rain started, the neighborhood flooded quickly because they are surrounded by several bodies of water.

Many of the mobile homes are raised from the ground, so they did not experience flooding in their homes.

They do, however, have a number of add-ons, like storage and additional spaces, which did, unfortunately, flood out.

Many personal belongings were destroyed.

One man told 7News that of all the years he’s lived in the area, this is the worst flooding he has seen.

“It’s been rough. I’ve been up, you know, all night watching the storm and watching the water,” said resident Troy Rodriguez. “I have fish in my yard and everything. It’s rough.”

The neighborhood also lies on a septic tank.

7News spoke with homeowners who said it has spilled and is also in the street.

In the Waldon Lake neighborhood in Pembroke Pines, roads remain flooded with inches of rain and cars have been moved as close to homes as possible.

One woman who grew up in the area said that since 1988, she and her family have never seen flooding like this. She also estimates that the lake has risen about an extra five feet.

Some residents tried to leave their homes, but their cars stalled.

Neighbors were in the street trying to help people push their cars to higher ground.

Those who do not need to leave their homes are encouraged to wait until all the water has cleared.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.