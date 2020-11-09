Lauderhill Swap Shop closes due to floodwater from Eta

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - It takes a lot to shut down Lauderhill’s Swap Shop, but Tropical Storm Eta did that to the popular spot on Monday.

The large flea market, located along 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., had to close its doors to customers after the entire property ended up surrounded by floodwater.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the Swap Shop where the property could be seen covered by standing water.

Raul and Maria Pineda were coming in to work early Monday morning but couldn’t even make it past the gate.

“We cannot work today because of this surprise close up of this Swap Shop because of this water,” said Raul. “It had been raining last night, and we got shocked. We cannot enter our store.”

“I have a friend who works here, and he told me, ‘It’s terrible.’ He’s going to lose a lot of shoes,” said Andy Bruce, who came to see the flooding. “I said, ‘Let me pass by to see, though,’ and I see a lot of bad stuff, man.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.