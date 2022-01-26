FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to their final four.

They are Vickie Cartwright, who’s been serving as the district’s interim superintendent since August, Palm Beach County School District administrators Keith Oswald and Peter Licata and Michael Gaal, who most recently served as president of sales at a New Jersey educational technology company.

The new superintendent will replace Robert Runcie, who stepped down in August after being indicted on perjury charges.

Monday night, the Miami-Dade school board picked Dr. Jose Dotres as their new superintendent.

He replaces outgoing superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who took a similar job in Los Angeles.

