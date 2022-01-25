FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County School Board members will meet Tuesday to review the list of candidates vying for the superintendent role.

Among the eight candidates is Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who is currently serving as interim superintendent.

Dr. Rafaela Espinal, who works for the New York School District, is also a candidate for the role. She was one of the three candidates up for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent role.

The district said a new superintendent will be hired in February to replace Robert Runcie, who stepped down in August after being indicted on perjury charges.

